ANDALUCIA clarifies the plan for mask-wearing against Covid this coming summer

The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesus Aguirre, has confirmed that “we will be wearing a mask in the summer” but added that “maybe there will be a little more relaxation.”

Speaking in an interview with Spanish daily ABC, the minister added:

-- Advertisement --



“The masks are going to make us change our habits, we have scientific evidence that respiratory infections, flu and pneumonia have fallen exponentially.”

When asked about the decision to limit mobility over Easter, Mr Aguirre said that he has asked Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, on Wednesday, March 3 to “accelerate [the decision] as much as possible” so that people could be informed about the measures as early as possible. He argued that “the majority of the communities are not in favour of the perimeters opening” and said that most EU countries don’t recommend the free flow of people over the holiday either.

“We will take the measures in the most cohesive way possible to safeguard health,” he added.

The Community of Madrid has been the most vocal against the Easter restrictions, which, if passed, will prohibit travel between communities and set the night-time curfew at 10pm to 6am. In addition, the government delegates are recommending that social gatherings be limited to four people in public for the duration of Holy Week.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucía Clarifies The Plan For Mask-Wearing This Summer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.