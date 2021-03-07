Andalucía Clarifies The Plan For Mask-Wearing This Summer

Sarah Keane
Andalucía Clarifies The Plan For Mask-Wearing This Summer
Photo credit: Pixabay

ANDALUCIA clarifies the plan for mask-wearing against Covid this coming summer

The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesus Aguirre, has confirmed that “we will be wearing a mask in the summer” but added that “maybe there will be a little more relaxation.”

Speaking in an interview with Spanish daily ABC, the minister added:

“The masks are going to make us change our habits, we have scientific evidence that respiratory infections, flu and pneumonia have fallen exponentially.”

When asked about the decision to limit mobility over Easter, Mr Aguirre said that he has asked Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, on Wednesday, March 3 to “accelerate [the decision] as much as possible” so that people could be informed about the measures as early as possible. He argued that “the majority of the communities are not in favour of the perimeters opening” and said that most EU countries don’t recommend the free flow of people over the holiday either.

“We will take the measures in the most cohesive way possible to safeguard health,” he added.


The Community of Madrid has been the most vocal against the Easter restrictions, which, if passed, will prohibit travel between communities and set the night-time curfew at 10pm to 6am. In addition, the government delegates are recommending that social gatherings be limited to four people in public for the duration of Holy Week.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Andalucía Clarifies The Plan For Mask-Wearing This Summer".






Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

