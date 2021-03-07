ANDALUCIA announces a new aid package for struggling SMEs and the self-employed

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has announced on Sunday morning, March 7 that the regional government will approve a new direct aid package for SMEs and the self-employed in the coming days. The financial help will be aimed at those working in the hotel, restaurant and small business sectors directly affected by the restrictive measures imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, though the amount of aid available hasn’t yet been disclosed.

Mr Moreno said that “it will be the largest package that any autonomous community has put on the table”, and added that “although it will not solve the problems of people who have been overwhelmed by Covid, I hope it will be a help to put up with the situation”.

-- Advertisement --



Moreover, Mr Moreno appealed to the president of the Central Government Pedro Sanchez to take advantage of the resources from the EU to launch a national rescue plan for the hospitality industry and to suspend taxes for those businesses forced to close. “It is reasonable and fair,” he said.

The regional president reiterated his plea to Andalucíans to remain responsible and work together to overcome the pandemic.

“We must always bear in mind that we still have a lot to do. Be careful with family gatherings, with social encounters or removing the mask, “he warned.

Moreno has stressed on several occasions the need to be “prudent and sensible” and added: “We are going to get out of this. We will come out if we do things well, we will come out with strength and solvency, but we still have one last push”.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucía Announces New Aid Package For The Self-Employed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.