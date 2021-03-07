AN AMBULANCE driver who killed a nurse believed the man had had an affair with his girlfriend.

According to reports, the ambulance driver killed the nurse after believing the man had been having an affair with his girlfriend.

The incident took place at the Prince of Asturias Hospital in Alcala de Henares.

-- Advertisement --



The victim, Sergio Luis G, a 41-year-old Spanish man, was divorced and had two children with another hospital worker.

It is thought the man who murdered him believed Sergio had been having an affair with his girlfriend of four years.

The National Police in Madrid arrested an ambulance driver on Saturday, March 6 for attacking and killing a nurse working at the Prince of Asturias hospital in Alcala de Henares.

Police officers investigating the incident told Spanish media the attacker was known to his victim and that the two men had a personal grievance over an infidelity.

Investigators said that, according to eye-witness testimony, the ambulance-driver, who was off duty at the time, came to the emergency room and first stabbed the nurse in the genitals during a struggle before slitting his throat. His colleagues rushed to his aid but sadly he died at the scene from massive blood loss.

The mayor of Alcala de Henares, Javier Rodriguez Palacios, said: “Horrible event that happened at the Hospital Principe de Asturias. Terrible and incomprehensible.”

The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, added: “My condolences to the family and relatives of the nurse at the Alcalá de Henares hospital, sadly deceased after being attacked with a knife.”

The suspect, a 39-year-old man named Gonzalo, has since been arrested and is now thought to be in custody.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ambulance Driver Killed Nurse ‘After Thinking he had Affair with Girlfriend’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.