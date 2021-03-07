Almería Guardia Civil Seizes 100 Kilos Of Illegal Octopus

Almería Guardia Civil Seizes 100 Kilos Of Illegal Octopus. image: guardia civil

The Guardia Civil in Almería has confiscated about one hundred kilos of octopus hidden during an inspection in the port of Carboneras in Almería, suspected of being intended for sale illegally, after they had observed a vehicle being loaded with the product in an unauthorized place.

The discoveries came during visits to two different locations, involving officials of the Fisheries Inspection of the Junta de Andalucía under the State Annual Comprehensive Control Program for fishing activities (Paciap 2021).

The first instance came when officers investigated catches made by a boat in the port of Carboneras that were observed to not be sold at the fish market, and a subsequent inspection of the boat owner’s warehouse uncovered more than 45 kilos of octopus in two containers, seen as a deliberate attempt at hiding the catch with the intention of selling the octopus privately, and the fish was seized by the officers.

A second find was made when officers inspected a vehicle as it was exiting the port and found two more containers with more than 53 kilos of octopus that had clearly by-passed being put for sale in the fish market, and again, the containers were seized, and both sets of confiscated goods were given to the Almería Food Bank.

