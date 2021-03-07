All lit up in Villaricos

Linda Hall
VILLARICOS’ CASTILLO: Floodlighting is in line for an international prize Photo credit: Town hall

FLOODLIGHTING at the Castillo de Villaricos in Cuevas del Almanzora is in line for an international prize.

Also known as the Torre de Cristal (Glass Tower), El Castillo was built by Carlos II in the 18th to defend the Mediterranean coast against incursions by English privateers, the Turks and Barbary pirates.

Now it has been shortlisted by  International Darcawards in its Low-budget Exterior Illumination category and will be competing with designs from the UK, Italy, Russia,  India and Australia amongst others.

He was “profoundly satisfied” on learning that El Castillo was in the running for such an outstanding international award, Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez said.

“When we decided to illuminate the monument we wanted to offer a night-time tourist attraction and we’ve achieved that, without a doubt,” the mayor said.

The Villaricos project received funding from the regional government’s Energy Agency and the award winners, who will be chosen by lighting professionals in an online vote, will be announced on April 29.


