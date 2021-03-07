Alicante Women Plan To Climb Mount Kilimanjaro On Bikes

ALICANTE women plan to climb the mountain on bikes as part of ‘The Magic of Kilimanjaro’ initiative

An all-female expedition will set out to scale the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro, in June, by climbing 5,895 metres on their bikes. If the pandemic restrictions allow, a group of seven women will head for Tanzania, among them two experienced athletes from Alicante, Lola Martinez and Gloria Pérez.

As part of ‘The Magic of Kilimanjaro’ initiative, the women will take a few days to acclimatise to Africa before hopping on their saddles and beginning the ascent. The journey will be conducted in six different stages and takes place during the winter season in the southern hemisphere, so the weather conditions should be favourable. Their path will pose more of a challenge, however; in several places the climb will be impassable for the bikes, and the women will have to carry them.

As well as giving a voice to women in Tanzania, the initiative will raise much-needed funds through the ‘Bikeforgirls’ project, which purchases bicycles for young women who often have to travel long distances to get to school.

According to the official ‘The Mount of Kilimanjaro’ website:

“We are not elite athletes, nor do we pretend to be. We are real, strong, warriors and brave women with a great thirst for adventure.

“We want to promote the idea that women are not rivals between us, but that we love working as a team. Together we can do it all. We have no limits.”

