Aldi Germany Covid Self-Tests Sell Out in Twelve Minutes!



Germans flocked to supermarket chain Aldi on Saturday to snap up the first rapid coronavirus tests to go on sale nationwide, with stocks selling out within hours. Rival discounter Lidl meanwhile saw its website crash after it started offering at-home testing kits for sale online.

Employees had to put up a poster on the glass entrance door of the Aldi branch in Timmendorfer Strand early on Saturday morning shortly after it opened. It read: “Unfortunately, the article Corona self-test is currently no longer available.”

Aldi North and Aldi South had indicated in advance that the promotional goods could be sold out on the first day of the promotion if there was a very high demand. But this is only the first batch, more goods are already on the way. Aldi is limiting the purchases to one packet per person, containing five tests for 24.99 euros. The test is done with a nasal swab and delivers a result within 15 minutes.

When asked by BILD, an Aldi spokesman explains: “Due to the high demand in many of our branches, the self-tests were sold out after a short time.” The discounter was “surprised in this intensity” by the interest in the tests. Why were the articles gone so quickly?

The spokesman: “Obtaining approved self-tests is very challenging. This is why we were initially only able to offer a very limited amount of goods in our branches. Nevertheless, we decided in advance to start selling today in order to support people with self-tests. ”

From Monday, all Germans will be entitled to one free rapid test a week, carried out by a professional at pharmacies or designated testing centres. Several manufacturers have also received regulatory approval for DIY tests meant for home use.

The goal is to give people more freedom after months of closures and limits on socialising, but experts have stressed that the quick tests are less reliable than standard PCR testing and that the usual hygiene precautions should be maintained even with a negative result.

