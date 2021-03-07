Adra vaccination appointments kept

ADRA residents who are disabled or lack transport are assured of getting their anti-Covid vaccinations.

“No Adra resident has so far missed a vaccination appointment for lack of resources,” declared the town hall’s Health councillor Patricia Berenguel.

The severely disabled who cannot reach the vaccination centre receive the vaccine at home, the councillor said.

“If necessary, the Health department has a service provided by the Red Cross, Social Services or Proteccion Civil to help those with difficulties or in a vulnerable situation get to the vaccination centre,” Berenguel said.

She added that PSOE councillor Teresa Piqueras, who had called for free taxis for pensioners and the vulnerable, displayed a “worrying” lack of information regarding the vaccination process.

Calling on her to “leave provocation aside,” Berenguel suggested that she could instead concern herself with asking Spain’s government to send more vaccine doses and speed up the immunisation of Adra’s population.

