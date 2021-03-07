A well-connected province

SONIA FERRER TESORO, an MP for Almeria, stressed the central government’s commitment to closing the digital gap in rural areas.

Madrid has allocated €9.5 million to extend a broadband connection to more than 22,300 homes and commercial premises, Ferrer said.

“We intend to close the digital gap and provide equal opportunities for all, regardless of the locations where people live or where they work,” Ferrer said.

