A well-connected province

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A well-connected province
SONIA FERRER: Central government committed to closing the digital gap Photo credit: PSOE Almeria

SONIA FERRER TESORO, an MP for Almeria, stressed the central government’s commitment to closing the digital gap in rural areas.

Madrid has allocated €9.5 million to extend a broadband connection to more than 22,300 homes and commercial premises, Ferrer said.

“We intend to close the digital gap and provide equal opportunities for all, regardless of the locations where people live or where they work,” Ferrer said.

-- Advertisement --

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A well-connected province.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

 






Previous articleA fine situation in Almeria province
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here