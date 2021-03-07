A fine situation in Almeria province

FACEMASKS: 15,800 fines for not using masks or using them incorrectly Photo credit: Pixabay

BETWEEN August 2020 and February 2021, Almeria province police issued 15,800 fines for not wearing facemasks or using them incorrectly.

According to Junta sources quoted in the provincial media, facemask flouters outnumbered citizens fined for smoking in public places or failing to provide a valid excuse for ignoring the curfew.

By the end of last month, a total of 18,589 fines issued in Almeria province for infringing anti-Covid health and safety measure were referred to the Junta’s Health and Families department.

The majority – 9,532 – came from province’s municipal Policia Local forces and the remainder from the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil.

