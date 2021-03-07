A-7 to be widened between Crevillent and Murcia

Linda Hall
SPAIN’S Ministry of Public Works will add a lane in each direction to the A-7 between Crevillent and Murcia.

The €199 million cost of constructing the 39.9-kilometre section of motorway will be financed by the concessionary who will be expected to draft the construction project and carry out the work, the Ministry announced.

The concession, which includes upkeep, has a duration of 25 years and there are to be no toll charges to drivers.  Instead the concessionary will receive a monthly fee from the government.

Sector sources quoted in the Spanish media estimate that this is likely to be calculated at €35,000 per kilometre per year, although the final figure would depend on the feasibility studies that will be carried out beforehand.

