THE 22-year-old woman who was left trapped under a car after a crash in Malaga has died.

The woman, who had reportedly been getting out of a car when she was hit by another vehicle in the Malaga crash has died.

She died in hospital after being admitted following the accident on February 4.

-- Advertisement --



According to media reports, the woman arrived in hospital on the day of the accident in critical condition, before being transferred to intensive care.

The 57-year-old driver of the car that hit the girl was arrested after he tested positive for alcohol and police alleged he had been speeding before the crash.

The crash took place in La Virreina, Malaga when a car barrelled over a roundabout before smashing into another as a 22-year-old woman was getting out, setting both vehicles alight and leaving the woman trapped under the car.

Police say the accident took place at around 6.45pm after members of the Guardia Civil allegedly tried to stop a car after noticing smoke coming from the bottom of the vehicle.

According to reports, the driver failed to stop and instead took the Virreina exit before crashing into a roundabout on Avenida Jane Bowles, with its concrete structure creating a ramp which caused the car to fly several metres in the air.

The car then reportedly landed on another vehicle that was stopped on the roundabout as a young woman was getting out, leading to a large fire breaking out.

Two other people thought to have been injured in the accident were taken to a health centre while the woman hit by the car has died.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Left Trapped Under Car in Fiery Malaga Crash Dies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.