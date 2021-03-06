Watch: Castro’s Grandson Forced To Apologise Over Bragging Video

WATCH: FIDEL CASTRO’S grandson forced to apologise over a video of him bragging about his Mercedes

The grandson of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro has had to issue a public statement apologising for a video showing him driving a luxury Mercedes Benz car and seemingly bragging about the other “toys” he has at home. The video quickly went viral and Sandro Castro was lambasted by the public of a country which is impoverished due to the economic politics of the regime.

“The objective of my words is to offer a great apology to the Cubans who are inside and outside of Cuba, to the people who are close to me, my relatives; all those who have been offended by the video that has been circulating, “he said.

Castro explained on his Instagram account that he had sent the video to his close friends on WhatsApp, and that one of them must be responsible for making it public. The young man insisted that the car is not his, and was simply excited at the chance to take it for a test drive.

“The car in which I recorded the video belongs to an acquaintance of mine who lent it to me, since I like cars, to test it. And that’s when it was recorded. When I referred to the toys I had at home, I said it as a joke because the car is definitely not mine. And I sincerely apologize to everyone who misinterpreted this, “he added.

Castro’s grandson leaning into socialism in his new Mercedes. https://t.co/ipnROq7KSE

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 1, 2021

