Walk the Walk in Arboleas

SADLY, it is unlikely that the 10th anniversary of Arboleas’ Walk for Life cancer charity fundraiser will be possible.

Last year the six-kilometre Any Way challenge that replaced the Walk was a great success, raising over €6000 and due to be repeated in 2021.

But it can still be done alone, with family and friends in small groups, walking, running, cycling, pushing a buggy, a wheelchair, swimming or on a treadmill.

“You can even walk The Walk route,” the organisers said.

“Do it all at once or spread it out over several weeks, once a week or once every day for a week. You can do three or eight kilometres, as it really is up to you.”

The challenge entails doing the Walk between Saturday May 8 and Saturday July 3 and persuading friends and family to sponsor participants.

Sponsorship forms are available from the website www.walk4lifearboleas.com or email w4lifesweet@btinternet.com

“Let us know what your challenge is, and we will put you on our website and Facebook page,” the organisers said.

“Then let us know when you have completed it and we will tell everybody. A photo would be good,” they added, “But please observe current social distancing and lockdown rules.”

