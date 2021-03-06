UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Hails ‘Encouraging’ Data Ahead Of First Stage Of Lockdown Easing.

That pattern was repeated on Friday, with the Government confirming that as of 9 am, there had been a further 5,947 lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK.

The Health Secretary said the decrease in cases meant the Government could continue with its plan of replacing the lockdown – with the first easing on Monday with the return of schools, and all restrictions possibly scrapped by June 21 – with the “protection that comes from vaccines and regular testing”.

More than one million people in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 21.4 million people have had one dose. And from Saturday, businesses of all sizes, including those with fewer than 50 employees, will be able to register to order lateral flow tests, which can produce results in less than 30 minutes, for their workers.

Announcing the “encouraging news” about the Covid data, Mr Hancock said the fall in the average number of admissions to hospital, down to 900 per day, and a “steeply” declining average daily death rate, down to 248, meant both were at their lowest levels since October.