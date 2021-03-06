Turbulent Times Again As Boeing 737 MAX Pilots Shut Down Engine In Mid-Flight.

Turbulent times continue for the Boeing 737 MAX, pilots on an American Airlines flight decided on Friday to switch off an engine during a flight to Miami-New York because of a “possible mechanical problem”, before landing it without issue.

Importantly, the incident is unrelated to the MCAS anti-stall software that grounded the aircraft for nearly two years.

Flight 2555 arrived “safely and uneventfully” at Newark Airport and taxied unaided to the gate as planned, said a spokesperson for the company. It was a problem with the pressure of the engine oil or a problem with a volume indicator, according to the spokesperson.

American Airlines was the first company to reintegrate the 737 MAX into its flight program at the end of December 2020, a few weeks after the green light from the American authorities. The latter had required several modifications to the aircraft, in particular to the MCAS software, as well as new training for the pilots. In Europe, permission to resume flights was given on January 27.

FAA Director Steve Dickson warned at the time that it was “inevitable” that mechanical problems or suspected problems would arise at some point and that a 737 MAX would have to return to the airport during its shift, as is regularly the case with all aircraft models.

Boeing, which has set up an operations centre that monitors all 737 MAX flights in real-time, said on Friday it was “aware” of the incident without giving further comment.

Boeing has had a spate of issues of late.

