Top German Magazine Calls on Angela Merkel to Quit

Top magazine Der Spiegel has published an article calling on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to quit.

Journalist Dirk Kurbjuweit wrote the article, saying the pandemic has presented challenges for every government but arguing Germany’s government has mishandled it.

He also called on German Health Minister Jens Spahn to resign following his handling of the pandemic.

The journalist said while the handling of the pandemic lies with the Chancellor, Mr Spahn was “jointly responsible for the mistakes.”

Mr Kurbjuweit continued: “The main responsibility lies with the Chancellor.

“Merkel’s overall balance sheet as Chancellor has been ruined.

He continued: “Germany, it has to be said, is currently being governed terribly badly, by the Federal Chancellor, by the group of Minister-Presidents, by some ministers, namely Health Minister Jens Spahn.

“That must have consequences.”

Mr Kurbjuweit also argued the health minister “no longer belongs in this office.”

He wrote: “That does not make the situation any better.

“For the health minister, however, this pragmatic-political objection does not apply.

“Spahn no longer belongs in this office.”

Germany’s handling of the pandemic has faced criticism after cases in the country continue to rise and their vaccination programme has so far only managed to inoculate around 5 per cent of the population.

Ms Merkel said: “We are at the threshold of a new phase of the pandemic that we can go into not carelessly but still with justified hope.”

Mr Spahn also said Germany’s recent approval of the AstraZeneca jab for those aged over 65 would improve vaccinations.

