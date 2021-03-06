TONY HENDRA: Star Of The Iconic Film ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Dies from Lou Gehrig’s disease Aged 79



Tony Hendra, probably best remembered for playing the manager of a fictional rock band in the iconic 1984s film ‘This Is Spinal Tap’, had died aged 79 after suffering from Lou Gehrig’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for the last 12 months, confirmed by his wife Carla.

Hendra’s role as Ian Faith, the inept manager of the fictional British rock band called ‘Spinal Tap’, whose claim to fame was being ‘the loudest band in the world’, is surely carved into every rock fans brain, with the satirical ‘mockumentary’ following the band on their ‘1982 US tour’, promoting their album ‘Smell The Glove’.

-- Advertisement --



He had a long career doing stand up comedy, writing, and publishing, becoming the managing editor of National Lampoon magazine and mixing with the likes of John Belushi, Christopher Guest, and Chevy Chase when he co-wrote National Lampoon’s Lemming, as well as working in the same circles as John Cleese and Graham Chapman, who went on to become stars of Monty Python.

Rob Reiner, who directed and played the role of Marty DiBergi in Spinal Tap, posted, “Tony Hendra who played Spinal Tap’s manager, Ian, has sadly passed away. A brilliant satirist who when learning that the band’s Boston gig had been cancelled, told them not to worry that Boston wasn’t a big college town. R.I.P.”.

Upon reading of Hendra’s death in the New York Times, Michael McKean, who played David St. Hubbins in the fictional band, took to social media saying, simply, “RIP Tony Hendra”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tony Hendra: Star Of Iconic Film ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Dead Aged 79”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.