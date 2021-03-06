Staycation Holiday Prices In UK Soar By Over 50 Per Cent In some popular resorts according to a report in Which? magazine



With the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine rollout causing hesitation about holidays abroad this Summer, a lot of people in the UK are looking at taking a ‘staycation’ in the many stunning popular holiday resorts that Britain has to offer, but, research by consumer group Which? has shown that prices in a lot of destinations have soared in price compared to 2020.

Reports in The Metro also say some seaside resort prices have been found to have gone up by 50 per cent.

-- Advertisement --



As things stand, unless Boris makes a new decision, from April 12, households can book self-catering British holidays, and from May 17, bookings involving two households are allowed.

The editor of Which? Travel, Rory Boland, said, “Many holidaymakers are looking forward to finally going to the seaside this summer, so it’s perhaps not a surprise that high demand has seen prices for some destinations shoot up too”.

“If people are prepared to pay more for their summer holidays this year, it’s essential that they know their money will be protected or returned to them without hassle in the event they cannot travel”.

The report says that a week in St Ives in Cornwall, has risen from £860 to £1,263, and, seven nights in Llandudno, North Wales, has gone from £427 to £596, using data to compare this year’s prices of 15 properties on Airbnb and Vrbo, to the prices for this year, so of course it does not necessarily mean that everywhere will be more expensive.

The biggest increase found by the report was for a one-bed maisonette in Brighton on Airbnb which in 2020 cost £53 per night, but this summer it will set you back a whopping £127.

A spokesperson for Airbnb told the Daily Star, “This misleading research features isolated examples that are not representative of prices on Airbnb. A survey shows that more than half of UK guests choose Airbnb because it is more affordable than a hotel or other options”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Staycation Holiday Prices In UK Soar By Over 50 Per Cent”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.