SPANISH Police warn of latest scam where fraudsters pose as parcel delivery services

People looking to make a quick buck through defrauding others has always, unfortunately, been a fact of life, but authorities have registered a huge upsurge in email and phone scams since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the National Police have warned of the latest scam whereby the fraudsters pose as a package delivery company in order to get their victims to click on a malicious link.

According to Spanish officials, it has emerged at the beginning of March that a new ‘SMSing’ scam is in play, which sees the perpetrators posing as companies such as Fedex, Correos or DHL and messaging people to tell them there is a package waiting. The fraudster’s message then directs the victim to follow an internet link, which automatically downloads an app to the mobile or computer which gives the scammers access to personal data. In addition, the malicious app can then install a banking Trojan that allows the criminals to access data from the most sensitive accounts.

In a statement, the National Police recommended paying particular attention when receiving an electronic communication and not acting impulsively by clicking on the links. They added that there are usually some clues in the messages that indicate all may not be as it seems, such as unusual links which may have been shortened or have a different domain name to the company. Officials also advised customers to only use the official websites of the delivery companies to track their packages or make enquiries.

