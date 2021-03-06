A PALACE in Spain has brought back the tradition of sending Sevilla oranges to the Queen of England.

The Real Alcazar in Sevilla has brought back the tradition of sending a crate of oranges to the Queen of England.

The tradition, which was lost early in the twentieth century, see the bitter oranges sent from the gardens of the Real Alcazar in Sevilla, Europe’s oldest functioning royal palace. The fruit is then used for marmalade for the Queen.

-- Advertisement --



Hugh Elliot, the British ambassador to Spain, said the fruit would be made into marmalade in his residence.

He wrote a letter of thanks to the Alcazar’s director, Isabel Rodriguez.

In it he said the oranges were “enormously appreciated” and the result would be “a blend of our cultures.”

Built in the twelfth century, the Real Alcazar is surrounded by around 7,000 square meters of gardens with 1,053 orange trees and 39 lemon trees. A specialised firm has already begun the 2021 harvest, with a budget of €17,837.

Rodriguez told one publication another official had told her about lost tradition of sending Sevilla oranges to the British royals in 2019.

She added: “Last year we got in touch with the honorary consul in Seville, Joe Cooper, and we prepared a 20-kilogram crate of oranges from our trees.”

“This year, however, it was the consul in Seville who visited us last week to pick them up and send them to Madrid once more.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Palace Brings Back Tradition of Sending Sevilla Oranges to Queen of England”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.