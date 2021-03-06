THE Spanish islands and Portugal could be set to welcome British tourists again from May.

According to reports, the Spanish and Portuguese governments are planning to welcome British holidaymakers to the Spanish islands and to Portugal from May.

The Spanish government said it hopes to allow British tourists to visit the Canary and Balearic Islands from May, as long as they have a negative test, according to one publication.

-- Advertisement --



According to the MailOnline, Rita Marques, Portugal’s tourism minister, has also said she hoped the country would soon allow restriction-free travel for those who have been vaccinated or tested negative.

The news comes after Cyprus announced it would accept vaccinated Brits from May 1.

Deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios said these individuals can “visit Cyprus without a negative test or needing to quarantine.”

Travel experts say they believe Greece and Turkey will also announce plans to allow British tourists to return. However, a spokesman for the French government said they had not yet made any decision.

The UK Government has said no international travel will be allowed before May 17.

Last night government sources insisted that the roadmap dates would not be brought forward and one said: “The holiday debate is yet to be had but expectations need to be reined in.”

Currently, British travellers must provide their journey and contact details in the 48 hours before they arrive in the UK and show both the form and a negative Covid test at arrivals.

They must also either quarantine at home or stay in a quarantine hotel when returning from abroad.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Islands and Portugal ‘to Welcome British Tourists from May’’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.