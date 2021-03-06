Spain Drops to Medium Covid Risk For First Time This Year

SPAIN drops to medium Covid risk for the first time this year as incidence rate continues to plummet

The Ministry of Health reported on Friday, March 5 of a total of 6,654 new infections and 637 deaths, on the same day that the accumulated incidence rate over a 14 day period fell to 149.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the first time that this indicator dropped below 150 cases since the document Coordinated response actions to control the transmission of COVID-19 was approved at the end of October 2020. The document laid out several indicators to assess the level of risk in the various autonomous communities, as well as developing the ‘traffic light system’ for the different stages of alert.

The latest figures now place Spain firmly in the ‘medium’ risk category.

The last time Spain saw a 14 day accumulated incidence rate close to this figure was seven months ago on August 20, when a figure of 142.3 was recorded. As of Friday, only the Communities of Ceuta and Melilla remain in the ‘extreme’ risk category after Madrid was dropped to the ‘high’ risk level.

The positive evolution of the pandemic has led to many communities relaxing their restrictions in recent days, but ministers have decided to take a cautious approach and prevent mobility over the Easter week. Only Madrid has opposed the agreement, which includes a curfew from 10pm to 6am and limits the amount of people who can socialise in public to 4.

