SANCHEZ speaks out in support of International Women’s Day after Madrid bans M8 demonstrations

Ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8, the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez has taken to Twitter to highlight the importance of commemorating the day at a time when “we need feminism more than ever.”

Sending his message on Saturday morning, March 6, Mr Sanchez said that he regrets the fact that women suffer discrimination, violence, more family responsibilities and worse access to the labour market, “just because they are women.”

He added that women have borne the greatest burden throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and called for everyone to come together on this year’s M8.

The heartfelt message from the Prime Minister comes after Madrid’s controversial decision to ban all International Women’s Day demonstrations planned for March 7 and 8 because of the ongoing risk of the health crisis. Madrid currently has one of the highest cumulative incidence rates in the entire country, and government delegate José Manuel Franco warned that any type of public gathering would pose too great a risk.

He said that after “analysing in detail” each of the petitions presented by organisers “and taking into account the possible confluences of different mass gatherings in various areas of Madrid, a firm decision has been made to prohibit, for reasons of public health, all the demonstrations and gatherings”.

Las mujeres sufren discriminaciones, violencias, más responsabilidades familiares, peor acceso al mercado laboral, solo #PorSerMujeres. Ellas son, además, las que han soportado una mayor carga durante la pandemia. Este #8M2021 necesitamos más feminismo que nunca. Juntas y juntos pic.twitter.com/41gmXVBVx9 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 6, 2021



