By
Chris King
-
Ronda Police Arrest Two Suspected Cocaine Dealers In Supermarket Car Park. image: policia nacional

Ronda National Police officers have arrested a couple in Ronda, Málaga, after they were reported for allegedly attempting to sell cocaine in the car park of a local supermarket.

In a statement, the National Police said members of the public had reported the couple, of Moroccan origin, to the police, after observing them allegedly offering the substance to passers-by outside the supermarket, which resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old man, and a 26-year-old woman, on charges of suspected crimes against public health.

After their arrest, officers conducted a search in the home of the couple, where 26 grams of cocaine was seized, with the case and the suspects being placed before Ronda’s Investigative Court No2.

