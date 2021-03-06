RENFE Special Offers On Cheap Train Tickets Available Until Monday, March 8



Spanish high-speed train operator company, Renfe, has a plan to compete with their French rival Ouigo, when the state of alarm comes to an end on May 10, by offering an avalanche of cheap-price tickets for when travel is again possible.

Available to purchase until Monday, March 8, Renfe has an offer on tickets in which users will be able to buy cheap AVE tickets to travel between May 10 and December 11, 2021, both dates included.

-- Advertisement --



It is stipulated that all tickets will always be for travel in economy class, without admitting changes or cancellations, nor can you choose a seat, apply the “missed train” rate, or “voluntary commitment to punctuality.” The price is around €19.

Also, one year ago, Renfe’s new ‘low cost’ AVE called Avlo was announced, with offers of 10,000 tickets for only 5 euros, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented it from being enjoyed, so now Renfe wants to promote this offer again, and has taken out a block of seats for travel between Madrid and Barcelona from €7 each way.

Avlo tickets at €7 will be valid for services from September 1, while for travel between June 23 and August 31, reservations can be made starting from €15.

The only Avlo connection at the moment, covers the Madrid and Barcelona route with stops in Guadalajara, Calatayud, Zaragoza, Lleida, Tarragona, Girona and Figueres.

Further information on the ticker offers can be found at:

The renfe website: www.renfe.com

The Avlo website: www.avlorenfe.com

______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Renfe Special Offers On Cheap Train Tickets Until Monday, March 8”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.