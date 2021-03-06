Protests In Cyprus Over ‘Satanic’ Eurovision Entry

Protests In Cyprus Over 'Satanic' Eurovision Entry
PROTESTS by Christian groups in Cyprus claiming the 2021 Eurovision entry is ‘satanic’

Groups of Christian protesters have gathered outside the state broadcasting agency demanding the withdrawal of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest entry, El Diablo, claiming that it promotes devil worship and makes a mockery of the country’s strong religious beliefs. The singer, Elena Tsagrinou, insists that the song is about a girl falling for a bad boy whom she calls El Diablo or the devil, and that the entry has no satanic undertones whatsoever.

Some of the protesters held up placards reading: “We’re protesting peacefully, no to El Diablo,” “Repent and return to Christ” and “Christ saves, Diablo kills”.

The Orthodox Church in Cyprus called for the withdrawal of the song a few days ago, claiming that it undermines the country’s morality by supporting “our surrender to the devil and promoting his worship”.

They said the song “essentially praises the fatalistic submission of humans to the devil’s authority” and urged the state broadcaster to choose instead a song that “expresses our history, culture, traditions and our claims”.

This is not the first controversy that the Eurovision entry has had to face. Last month, videos of the song caused uproar on Facebook and Twitter with fans of the show claiming that it was a rip-off of Lady Gaga’s songs.


One Twitter user shared a video comparing both songs to reinforce the theory.

________________________________________________________________

