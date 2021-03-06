THE Baños del Carmen in Malaga should be declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC), according to politicians.

One group in Malaga wants the bathing area known as the Baños del Carmen to be declared a Site of Cultural Interest.

The Malaga politicians are calling on the Ministry of Culture and Historical Heritage to declare the site, which dates back to 1918, of cultural interest.

-- Advertisement --



Malaga’s Councillor for Land Management, Raul Lopez, said: “The BIC label protects the environment, makes it untouchable, and thus in the event that actions are planned, its original structure will not be affected.

“We have put together a very powerful case to justify it and we are going to present it so that people are aware of it. It must not lose its identity, the less it is touched, the better.”

According to one report, the site needs work and “an appropriate rehabilitation project is still pending to restore the building’s values.”

The site has been protected by the Malaga Council since the 1990s and is included in Malaga’s Catalogue of Protected Buildings, which described the Baños del Carmen as a building with a maximum level of architectural protection.

The Baños del Carmen are considered unique in Malaga and the current document protecting them lists the main pavilion and entrance structure as buildings as being of architectural interest.

This means any plans for the area must take into account the building as a “whole” and not just its external characteristics.

The Baños del Carmen were originally created as a resort for wealthy Spanish and tourists.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Politicians Request Baños del Carmen be Declared Site of Cultural Interest”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.