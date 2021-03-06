Police Find 45 Venomous Snakes at House After Owner was Bitten

POLICE in Spain have found 45 venomous snakes in a house after the owner was bitten by one of the animals.

Officers from the police discovered the venomous snakes at the home of a man who had been bitten by one.

The Guardia Civil have since charged the 31-year-old man with crimes against animals as he recovers from his snake bite at a hospital in central Spain.

According to reports, officers suspected the man after he was bitten by the snake before calling emergency services to administer anti-venom,

The suspect reportedly first told police he was walking in a field when he came across the snake. The animal was later found on the road several hours later after it had been run over in the area.

After investigating, police allegedly found the man, named Santiago, collected exotic animals on his farm. After obtaining a search warrant, police accessed the farm, allegedly finding 45 snakes and 12 scorpions.

Exotic animal specialists were called in to catalogue the animals, finding more than 30 species of reptiles, including two green mambas, a king cobra, a boa constrictor and other snakes. They also found 12 deadly scorpions as well as food for the animals, including a freezer full of mice and small animals.

After finding the man was unable to prove where the animals came from, officers from the Guardia Civil’s nature protection service, Seprona, confiscated them before handing them over to a zoological centre approved to breed and keep the animals.

