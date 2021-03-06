Police Find 11 Kilos of ‘Pink Cocaine’ Following Investigation into Wanted Man

POLICE from the Guardia Civil have found 11 kilos of pink cocaine during an investigation to find a wanted man.

The investigation, which took place with the Netherlands police, saw the Guardia Civil arrest a the most wanted man in Holland in Valencia.

As well as finding 11 kilos of pink cocaine, thought to be the largest discovery of its kind in Spain, police also confiscated 300 kilos of MDMA, 3 kilos of heroin and € 350,000 in cash.

The man who was arrested had been accused of murdering a 26-year-old young man in a parking lot in Holland.

Along with him, police arrested another person linked to the far-right Turkish organization “Grey

The Guardia Civil together with the Dutch police in Operation Erxinio, arrested the man known as EGL, after he was wanted by a European Detention and Surrender Order (OEDE) for a murder that took place in Holland in 2019.

According to police, the detainee killed a 26-year-old with a firearm in a central parking lot in Holland after an argument.

Tips led the Guardia Civil to search for the suspect in Marbella before they eventually found him in Valencia.

To the surprise of the agents, EGL appeared to be hiding with another Dutch person of Turkish origin and directly linked to the far-right Turkish organization “Grey Wolves”, known for its links with criminal gangs in several European countries.

