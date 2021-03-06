Police Arrest Malaga Man who ‘Threatened Parents with Knife’

POLICE in Malaga have arrested a man who allegedly threatened his parents with a knife.

Officers from the Local Police say the man threatened his parents with a knife in Malaga.

The incident took place in Malaga after officers from the Local Police were called to the home the man shared with his parents on two separate occasions.

On the first occasion, the agents helped the 28-year-old man get health care, after he had reportedly used cocaine and other substances, but the incident did not go further.

The second call reportedly came after a fight inside the house, when the the detainee confronted his parents and other relatives who live in the home.

There was reportedly a struggle between father and son after which the arrested man took a knife and threatened to kill his relatives, according to media reports.

The young man was arrested and taken into custody.

The news comes after police in Malaga arrested a child under 15 who allegedly threatened his mother with a knife.

According to police, the child threatened his mother with a knife after the pair argued on the Carretera de Cadiz, Malaga.

The incident took place at the family’s house in Malaga when the pair began arguing and the woman claimed her son became violent.

The 48-year-old mother called the Local Police telling them she feared for her safety. However, after learning she had called the police, the boy is said to have become angrier.

According to media reports, the suspect picked up a knife, saying he was going to defend himself before trying to leave the house.

His mother tried to stop him from leaving, which is when he reportedly threatened her, saying he would stab her if she tried to stop him.

