Pentagon Blames ‘Chinese Hackers’ For Global Microsoft Attacks.

The US military is reviewing its networks following a hacking spree linked to a vulnerability that gave backdoor access to tens of thousands of Microsoft Exchange servers, in a massive attack the company has blamed on China.

“We are aware of the Microsoft threat intelligence centre’s report. We are currently assessing our networks right now for any evidence of impact,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters at a Friday presser. “We’re also taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to the situation.”

Microsoft announced the massive cyber breach on its Exchange email platform earlier this week, noting a vulnerability in its servers had given “long-term access” to hackers while attributing the attack to a group named Hafnium – an allegedly “state-sponsored” outfit operating out of China – with “high confidence.” While the company has since released patches to plug the vulnerability, White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned on Friday that future attacks remain an “active threat.”

“This is a significant vulnerability that could have far-reaching impacts. First and foremost, this is an active threat,” Psaki said at a daily press briefing. “We are concerned there are a large number of victims and we are working with our partners to understand the scope of this.”

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan meanwhile warned in a tweet of “potential compromises” not only for American think tanks and other orgs, but for “defence industrial base entities,” though he declined to offer details.

