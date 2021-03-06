Palma Teen Arrested For Faking Her Own Kidnapping

PALMA teen arrested for faking her own attempted kidnapping

An 18-year-old girl has been arrested in Palma for falsely claiming that two men attempted to kidnap her on Saturday, February 27. The teen told the National Police that two men had tried to force her into the back of a car while she was walking along the Plaza del Tubo shortly before 10pm. According to her version of events, the perpetrators grabbed her by the jacket and ordered her to get into the car, but she managed to break free and run away.

As a result of her complaint, a large manhunt was launched to locate the alleged kidnappers and several officers were stationed at the Plaza to investigate the incident. However, as officers dug deeper, they discovered that the girl’s story didn’t quite add up and confronted her. The teen eventually relented and confessed that she had made the whole thing up to get attention.

The girl was formally arrested on Wednesday, March 3 for faking a crime and the Complaints Office of the National Police severely criticised her actions, which they say took up valuable resources and man-hours that could have been spent prosecuting real criminals.

The National Police now use a computer application called Veripol to detect possible false crime reports. The automated system analyses the statements of witnesses to search for anomalies and officials claim it is 90 per cent accurate.

