Oprah Winfrey Will Get Up To £6.5m From CBS For Harry And Meghan Interview

Oprah Winfrey’s production company Harpro Productions, is allegedly going to be earning up to £6.5m from the American TV network CBS for the rights to screen her highly-anticipated two-hour interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Until now, the financial details had been a closely guarded secret, but a source has reportedly told the Wall Street Journal on Friday (March 5) that Viacom’s CBS has forked out between £5 million and £6.5 million in license fees to Winfrey’s production company after the exclusive rights had also been offered to Comcast’s NBC and Walt Disney’s ABC.

The terms of the deal give CBS the rights to license the special in international markets, and word is that ITV are paying £1 million for the rights to air it on Monday, after outbidding rival network Sky, plus CBS has apparently already sold it in 17 other countries, and all of sub-Saharan Africa.

Reps for Meghan and Harry were quick to insist that they are not being paid for the interview, nor are they receiving any financial donation to a charity of their choice, but there is no doubt it will raise their already high profile to enable them to build the $1 billion brand the couple are on a mission to create in the US.

Tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace have gone up a notch this week with the allegations by Kensington Palace staff that Meghan bullied them, plus there have been protests asking them to move the screening date due to the fact that Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip is in the hospital recovering from heart surgery.

The interview will air first in the US on CBS at 8 pm ET Sunday – one of the biggest primetime TV viewing slots.

