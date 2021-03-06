News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

New school THE old Gargasindi school building in Calpe has now been demolished at a cost of €148,882, financed by the Generalitat’s Plan Edificant scheme. The site has been cleared to make way for a larger and better-equipped special needs centre whose construction has been put out to tender.

Smart move ILUNION, a company belonging to ONCE, Spain’s official organisation for the visually-impaired, recently visited Altea prior to carrying out a study for the town’s Tourist Accessibility Plan, thanks to a €65,029 Generalitat grant. Once implemented, this should guarantee Altea’s future as a totally accessible Smart Tourism Destination.

Long weekend ALTHOUGH March 19 is a public holiday, Fallas bonfires are cancelled and the Generalitat recommended that schools should close on March 17 and 18, originally designated as holidays. Not all municipalities have complied and in several Costa Blanca towns, including Denia, pupils will still have both days off.

Stay home SPEAKING to a Cadena Ser interviewer, Generalitat president Ximo Puig said that most autonomous regions favour closing their perimeters over Easter to prevent further Covid-19 cases. Only Madrid is reluctant to close boundaries and Puig called on residents there to wait until the summer before visiting the Valencian Community.

Second chance BENIDORM town hall is repeating entrance exams for the Policia Local force in 2018 that were annulled following suspicions of cheating. The 270 hopefuls who had already passed two of the selection process tests can now take the remaining written papers that were compromised 30 months ago.

Drain gain DENIA has spent €115,000 on extending its main drainage network by 430 metres to the Pinaret d’Elies district near the old Portland cement works. As well as providing a better service for the area’s residents, it will also help to prevent flooding during episodes of heavy rain.

