New Zealand Struck By Two More Earthquakes

NEW ZEALAND has been struck by two more earthquakes after tsunami warnings were issued on Friday

Two more earthquakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.2 struck the Kermadec Islands off New Zealand on Saturday, March 6 after a tsunami warning was issued for as far away as Hawaii, which is more than 7,500 kilometres away, on Friday following four massive tremors. After the fourth earthquake, the Bureau of Meteorology Australia urged people to “run, walk or cycle” immediately to their nearest high ground.

The first earthquake occurred at 8:16 p.m. local time and the earthquake’s epicentre was located 13 kilometres below the seabed, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity all over the world. It struck 833 kilometres southwest of Ohonua.

The second quake registered 6.2 on the Richter scale and shook the same area about four hours later, this time at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No injuries or damage to property were reported.

The Kermadec Islands, an archipelago located between New Zealand and Tonga, are mostly uninhabited except for staff who man the weather and radio station on Raoul Island.

New Zealand sits on a fault line between the Oceanic and Pacific tectonic plates and thus registers some 1,400 earthquakes every year. However, the majority are so mild that most people aren’t aware of them, with only about 150 strong enough to be felt.

