New enticement for film-makers

DREAM LOCATION: Pulpi’s Playa de los Cocedores Photo credit: filmingalmeria.es and Pulpi town hall

FILMING ALMERIA, the province’s film office, has launched Localizaciones 360 on its website.

Users can explore eight different Almeria locations suitable for all types of audio-visual projects in Macael, Bacares, El Ejido, Pulpi, Nijar and Tabernas, while moving through 360 degrees.

More locations will be gradually added to complete a province-wide inventory for national and international film-makers.

The initiative is especially practical at the present time, eliminating the need for travel now that anti-Covid restrictions would otherwise prevent international production companies from checking out locations first-hand, explained Manuel Guzman, the Diputacion’s councillor for Culture and Film-making.

“Localizaciones 360 is a landmark in promoting our province as a natural film set for all kinds of audio-visual projects,” he said.

“It is a creation of enormous quality that has been carried out by Almeria experts, headed by Nico Fernandez and his company.  Because as well as its fantastic scenery, our magnificent professionals make Almeria so special for film-making,” Guzman added.


“They are in increasingly well-qualified and the demand for them in the audio-visual sector continues to grow.”

Localizaciones 360 can be accessed on the www.filmingalmeria.es website.

