Nerja Agrees to €344,297 Improvements to School

THE Mayor of Nerja has announced he has agreed to €344,297 in improvements to the El Chaparil school.

Nerja mayor Jose Alberto Armijo announced the improvements to the school following a meeting with the director of El Chaparil.

Mayor Armijo held the meeting with the director of the El Chaparil school, Sergio Capilla, accompanied by the Councillor for Education, Gema Laguna, to promote the €344,297 works, which will be financed by the Ministry of Education.

The mayor confirmed he would speak to the Territorial Delegate for Culture, Carmen Casero, to move the plans along.

The plans include repair and adaptation in one of the school’s buildings, which houses an art room and the library, with an investment of €270,507.63. Works will also be carried out to adapt spaces for training, worth €73,789.84.

The director of the school said he was happy with the interest shown by Nerja Council in promoting the works, which have been delayed by six years, but which will benefit the students as well as the teachers and staff of the educational centre.

