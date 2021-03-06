More Than One Hundred Malaga Teachers Off Sick

MORE than one hundred Malaga teachers are off sick due to side-effects of Covid vaccine

A teaching union in Malaga, ANPE, has reported that more than one hundred teachers across eighteen different schools have been off sick from work after suffering unpleasant side effects from the Covid-19 vaccination. In recent days, the Junta de Andalucía began vaccinating teaching staff with the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, and employees have reported symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, muscle pain and dizziness.

Authorities have advised that these side-effects are quite normal and usually don’t last more than 24 hours; however, this is of little comfort to schools who have criticised the government’s planning of the vaccination rollout. Unions have called for greater coordination between the Ministries of Health and Education to avoid the ongoing “lack of planning and transparency.”

On the other hand, representatives are calling on the regional government to shed some light on the vaccination plan for teachers over the age of 55, who are not permitted to receive the Oxford vaccine.

“They have been left in limbo,” a union spokesperson said. “If a group is considered a priority, it is necessary to vaccinate them all.”

Earlier in the week, fifty teachers in Leganes in Madrid were reportedly off due to side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with unions questioning why there wasn’t a staggered vaccination plan to avoid staff shortages.

Infant and Primary education classes have been disrupted, with some having to be suspended.

