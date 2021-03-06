MARBELLA Police Arrest Drink Driver Who Crashed Into Multiple Vehicles near the bullring



Last Tuesday evening (March 2), Marbella police were called to the scene of an incident near the bullring in Marbella, on the Costa Del Sol, where an incident had occurred involving a car smashing into several parked vehicles, and leaving a trail of damage as it also mounted the pavement.

The police launched a search for two occupants of a car after eye-witnesses told them that following the collisions, two you people had got out from the French-plated white Citroën, retrieve something from the boot, and then leave the scene of the accident.

-- Advertisement --



The alleged driver of the white Citroën was later arrested by police, after a search, but it was reported that his colleague in the car had got into a taxi heading for La Línea de la Concepción, near to Gibraltar.

After taking a breathalyser test at the police station, the driver, a French national, was reportedly twice the legal alcohol limit so he will now face charges of drink-driving, along with charges relating to the accident, as reported by surinenglish.com.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Marbella Police Arrest Drink Driver Who Crashed Into Multiple Vehicles”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.