MALAGA bans bookmakers from operating within 500 metres of schools and parks

The Local Government in Malaga gave the green light on Friday, March 5 to a proposal to change the General Urban Planning Plan to limit the activity of bookmakers and gambling halls in the region. The aim of the new procedure is to establish a more restrictive regulation regarding the location of these premises, namely minimising access to them for the younger population.

The modification of the official document will specify that betting shops, casinos and bingo halls will not be permitted to operate within fifty metres of schools, parks and sports centres, something which several other Andalucían towns have already implemented. The City Council has also rubber-stamped a decree preventing any new licences being issued for a year.

The move however does not have the backing of the Junta de Andalucía, who actually appealed changes to urban planning in Cadiz in February. The Ministry of Finance has advised that “the legal services will study [the proposal] and act accordingly” but has warned that “municipalities cannot regulate minimum distances or limits over the opening of gambling establishments.”

Councillor Lopez responded saying, “We must defend local competition. We are not regulating gambling, we are not limiting the powers of the Junta, it is a matter of urban regulation.”

