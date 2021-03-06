Lockdown Loophole Allows Britain’s Pubs Without A Beer Garden To Serve Punters From April 12.

A lockdown loophole that has been discovered means pubs without a beer garden will still be able to open to serve pints to thirsty Brits from April 12. Downing Street has confirmed that punters will be able to enjoy a drink at venues without a garden, and can be served at any outdoor area, like a carpark.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes are allowed to utilise any outdoor area available to them as a makeshift outdoor drinking and dining area – an initiative first mooted last June.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesperson from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has clarified that the same rules will apply this Spring. When the policy was first announced, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “I know we all look forward to seeing our pubs, cafes and restaurants open their doors again and I’m determined to give them a helping hand to get back on their feet and their staff back to work safely.

“That’s why we are introducing changes to make it quicker, easier and cheaper for them to set up outdoor seating and street stalls to serve food and drink.”

Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, said the Government was prioritising re-opening the hospitality sector.

“Our pubs, restaurants and cafes are the lifeblood of high streets and town centres across the country and we are doing all we can to ensure they can bounce back as quickly and safely as possible,” Sharma said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lockdown Loophole Allows Britain’s Pubs Without A Beer Garden To Serve Punters From April 12”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.