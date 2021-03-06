LEROY MERLIN announces the creation of 5,000 jobs across Spain

Home decor giant Leroy Merlin has announced its plan to create 5,000 new jobs across its stores in Spain, reiterating its commitment to guarantee the immediate availability of products and an unbeatable customer experience. The company has said that the majority of job opportunities will be for staff working in their terrace and garden departments, an area which has seen increased demand since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and one which is certain to grow as the weather improves.

The Director of Attraction, Learning and Talent Development of Leroy Merlin in Spain, Celia Cisneros, explained the incorporation of new workers to the group. “We want to continue offering the best customer service so that they can continue creating environments where they can live better. For this, our collaborators are the force that helps us to respond in real time to the demands of our customers,” she said.

New staff will receive specialised training depending on their department and will be offered contracts from March to August.

The company has been recognized by Top Employer Spain 2021, is on the Forbes list of best companies to work for and was ranked 24th in the Merco Talent 2019 ranking.

Leroy Merlin also hit the headlines for its commitment to making the business more environmentally friendly when it published the 2020 Sustainability Report back in September. According to the study, the company achieved 450 million euro in sustainable solutions for the home in 2020 and currently 77.8 per cent of wood products have a sustainable origin. They have managed to reduce their waste generation by 26.6 per cent and recycle 79 per cent of what they generate.

