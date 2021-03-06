Jamie Oliver’s Brother-In-Law Steps Down As CEO After Restaurant Collapse

JAMIE OLIVER’S Brother-In-Law Steps Down As CEO After £25million Restaurant Empire Collapse
Paul Hunt, who is married to TV chef and restauranteur Jamie Oliver’s sister, Anna-Marie, has been relieved of his role as the CEO of the Jamie Oliver Group, which he had held since 2014, but then in 2019, Jamie’s chain of diners went out of business, with around 1,000 employees losing their jobs.
A source told the Daily Mail, “Paul was very unpopular with Jamie’s staff and had a reputation for being very full of himself. The inside story is that Jamie had to bide his time for a quiet patch and then pull the trigger”.
Adding, “It will be awkward for the family as Paul and Anna-Marie used to be their neighbours and they still are very close, but the business situation was by all accounts a disaster”.
In a conflicting version of events, a Jamie Oliver Group spokesperson told The Sun Online that Paul’s stepping down was “mutually agreed”, saying, “Paul Hunt was appointed CEO in 2014 to stabilise and reposition the business – which he has done. He also successfully navigated the business through the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic”.
During his time with the Jamie Oliver Group, Hunt oversaw the chain of Italian restaurants expand from one single site in 2008 to 43 restaurants in 2016, but then, in 2019 the chain collapsed, estimated to have personally cost the TV chef £25million.
Jamie wrote on Facebook: “There has been some negative press coverage with so-called friends of mine saying nasty, untrue things about Paul Hunt, who is the CEO of my business. First, let me say that the story is nonsense and I absolutely refute the picture they paint of Paul and my business”, adding that Hunt was a “loyal brother-in-law, loving father and strong, capable CEO”.
