Italy Says 250,000 Vaccine Dose Block Was ‘Not A Hostile Act’ Against Australia

By
Chris King
-
0
Italy Says 250,000 Vaccine Dose Block Was 'Not A Hostile Act' Against Australia
Italy Says 250,000 Vaccine Dose Block Was 'Not A Hostile Act' Against Australia. image: wikimedia

ITALY Says 250,000 Vaccine Dose Block Decision Was ‘Not A Hostile Act’ Against Australia

Luigi Di Maio, the Italian foreign affairs minister, speaking on Friday (March 5), at a news conference following a meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, spoke about his country’s decision to block a shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine doses bound for Australia.

Minister Di Maio said, “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant, and by the concern for the increase in infections. In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses. It is not a hostile act towards Australia. We have only applied an EU regulation approved on January 30th”.

-- Advertisement --

The decision to block the vaccine export came after AstraZeneca had failed to fulfill its contracted promises on deliveries to the EU, saying that during the first quarter of 2021, instead of the contracted 90 million doses, they would only be able to supply 40 million, owing to a production problem at one of its EU sites.

A mechanism under which vaccine suppliers would need to gain authorisation for exports out of the EU was drawn up in January amid concerns that doses made in the bloc were being delivered to the UK.

Olivier Véran, France’s health minister, on Friday, said his government could possibly also follow in Italy’s steps due to the shortage of vaccines available in Europe right now.


While the German health minister, Jens Spahn, expressed caution over the long-term impact on global vaccine supplies when he said, “With a measure like that, in the short term there’s a win, but we have to be careful that it doesn’t cause us problems in the medium term by disrupting the supply chains for vaccines and everything that’s needed in terms of precursors”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Italy Says 250,000 Vaccine Dose Block Was ‘Not A Hostile Act’ Against Australia”.


For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleOrangutan At San Diego Zoo Makes Medical History By Getting Covid Jab
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here