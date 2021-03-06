HUELVA Man Dies After Falling Off A Bicycle on Saturday afternoon



The Emergencias 112 Andalucía services, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board, today (Saturday 6) deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES), the Guardia Civil, and the Local Police, after receiving a call at 1.30pm reporting that a man had fallen off his bicycle near the capital Huelva.

On arrival at the scene of the incident, on the beach road close to Huelva prison, the emergency services found an unconscious 58-year-old man who had seemingly fallen off a bicycle and hit his head on the road.

Despite valiant attempts by the medical services at the scene to resuscitate the men, he was unfortunately confirmed dead at the accident.

