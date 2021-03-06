Honey Shop Manager Wins £17,000 Payout After Being Called An ‘Old Woman’ By Her Boss.

Honey shop manager, Janet Witt, 72, got into an argument with her boss, Sam Cooper, 45, after discovering she was being paid less than the man who ran the tea shop next door in Ceredigion, Wales.

The long-serving manager, who had been in charge of the shop at New Quay farm near Cardigan Bay in West Wales for almost two decades – accused Mr Cooper of treating her unfairly.

-- Advertisement --



An employment tribunal heard the 45-year-old responded angrily, calling her an ‘old woman’ as she was ‘set in her ways’. Mother-of-three Mrs Witt successfully sued Mr Cooper for age discrimination, victimisation and unfair dismissal and won a substantial payout of £17,000 (€19,744).

The hearing in Cardiff was told the former teacher had worked at the shop since 2002 and had been friends with Mr Cooper’s parents.

Honey produced at the farm in Ceredigion is stocked in Waitrose and independent food retailers. However, after Mr Cooper took over in 2015, the tribunal heard Mrs Witt became frustrated with his management style and his alleged failure to inform her about changes he wanted to make.

Mrs Witt discovered that the manager of the adjoining Tea Room was being paid £1 (€1.16) an hour more than she was and confronted Mr Cooper in August 2019, saying her wage was “unfair”.

The panel found that in response Mr Cooper lost his temper, angrily shouting that she was behaving ‘like a child’, telling her ‘how dare you’ and ‘shame on you’. Mrs Witt then walked off to her car, while Mr Cooper followed, shouting and swearing at her before giving her a V sign as she drove off.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Honey Shop Manager Wins £17,000 Payout After Being Called An ‘Old Woman’ By Her Boss”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.