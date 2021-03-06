Help to change a dog’s life

ARTURO: He now has a forever home thanks to PAWS-PATAS Photo credit: PAWS-PATAS

CHRISSIE CREMONE, committee member and acting president of the PAWS-PATAS animal shelter in Los Gallardos, recently contacted the Euro Weekly News.

Prompted by the paper’s Puppy problem article about the notorious puppy mills, she felt she just had to comment.

“These puppy and kitten mills are ‘factory style’ breeding facilities that put profit above their welfare,” Chrissie told us.

“They are housed in appalling conditions with improper medical care and are often very sick and behaviourally troubled as a result,” she continued.

“The mothers are kept in cages, bred over and over again for many years. When no longer profitable, they are either killed, abandoned or sold at auction.”

Chrissie is an animal lover who puts words into action at PAWS-PATAS and explained that adopting from a shelter is far more transparent.


“I rescued my dog in the UK 10 years ago and she is adorable.  I know many people who have rescued as well, and the dogs seem to know that they have been saved.  They are so loving.”

“When you adopt you save an animal from existing in a shelter and you change its world.”

To learn more about PAWS-PATAS, email dogs@paws-patas.org or cats@paws-patas.org. For details regarding adoption, volunteering or donating, visit their www.paws-patas.org website.


