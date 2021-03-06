Free rapid Covid tests now available for all businesses in England.

All businesses in England are now able to sign up to receive free rapid coronavirus tests under the Government’s workplace testing programme. From Saturday, March 6, businesses of all sizes, including those with fewer than 50 employees, can register to order lateral flow tests for their workers, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The department said that rapid Covid-19 testing, where results can be returned in under 30 minutes, would help people testing positive to “isolate immediately” as well as “breaking chains of transmission”.

Businesses have now until March 31 to register for the scheme, which will remain free until the end of June. Tests in big companies are already underway but as part of the roadmap out of lockdown restrictions, businesses of all sizes can now register online to order free lateral flow tests for employees.

“Regular workplace testing is a vital part of our route back to normal life, which is why I’m very pleased that we’re now expanding our offer of free workplace testing to businesses of all sizes, including SMEs,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“These rapid tests will allow positive cases of COVID-19 to be caught quickly, which is crucial in helping businesses protect their workplaces and employees as we cautiously lift restrictions.”

Ministers believe regular testing could be the difference between a workplace being able to stay open and operational, or needing to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

