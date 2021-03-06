Free bus travel for Almuñecar pensioners as part of €6.3 million contract renewal with urban transport company Roalfa.

MAYOR of Almuñecar, Trinidad Herrera Lorente, and Juan Pablo Fajardo of the Autocares Fajardo Group sealed the deal for a period of 10 years, and extendable for a further five, which will see free travel for pensioners registered in the municipality.

“This is one of the most important that the municipality has….public transport is one of the most important services the municipality provides its citizen,” said Herrera.

She added that an important aspect of the new contract is that “pensioners of the municipality will not pay for bus tickets, they will be subsidised by the council so that pensioners can move around our town for free”.

“We also congratulate the bus company because they have been continually very supportive and sensitive to the situation we are experiencing,” added Herrera.

New features and improvements included in the new concession include connecting 15 bus shelters to a special location system to provide real-time information about bus stops and routes for travellers.

Fajardo stressed that the pandemic may determine exactly when the system is up and running.

“We will try to implement it as soon as possible and of course before the summer. We believe that this will serve to speed up passenger collection and give more information on how traffic evolves.”

